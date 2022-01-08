a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 378,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,760. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

