a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AKA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 378,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,760. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
