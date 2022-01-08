Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

AADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

AADI stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $454.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $188,000.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

