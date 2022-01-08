AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $41.16

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.16, but opened at $42.67. AAR shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

