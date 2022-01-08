AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $41.16

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.16, but opened at $42.67. AAR shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
