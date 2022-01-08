AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ELUXY traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

