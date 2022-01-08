AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
ELUXY traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
