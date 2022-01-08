AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.6 days.
ABSCF opened at $13.95 on Friday. AB Science has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.
About AB Science
