Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 419,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,517,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $651,773,000 after buying an additional 234,707 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 329.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 52.1% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 2,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.