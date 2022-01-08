Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,517,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $651,773,000 after acquiring an additional 234,707 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 329.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 52.1% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 2,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

