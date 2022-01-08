Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $28,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $319.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.56. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.