Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,487 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.03 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

