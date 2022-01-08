Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Accolade has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

