Achain Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $383,366.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00329235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.