ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.