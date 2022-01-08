Actinium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,316.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $388,272.10 and $6,316.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 37,886,650 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

