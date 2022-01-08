Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,266.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $93,266.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.99 or 0.07405523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00311705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.00896383 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00070463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00442243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00257333 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

