Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $671.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $667.76.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.70. 3,605,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.33 and a 200 day moving average of $621.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

