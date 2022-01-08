Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

Shares of ADBE opened at $510.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.03. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

