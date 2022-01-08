Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $134.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

