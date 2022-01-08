AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $45.60 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

