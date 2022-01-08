Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 27,218 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 203,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter.

GTIP stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24.

