Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.