Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $58.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

