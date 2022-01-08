Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,507 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

