Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $355.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $217.87 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

