Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Boston Partners increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,261,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,672,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

PEAK stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

