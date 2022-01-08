Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.11 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

