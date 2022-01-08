Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Synopsys stock opened at $330.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

