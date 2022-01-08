Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $332.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

