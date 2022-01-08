Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 472 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.11 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

