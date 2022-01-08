Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $271.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.52 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

