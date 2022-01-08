Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Head to Head Survey

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Aedifica alerts:

This table compares Aedifica and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86%

This table compares Aedifica and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.65 $54.16 million ($0.89) -11.65

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Aedifica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Aedifica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.