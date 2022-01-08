Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.42%.

AEHR stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $427.35 million, a PE ratio of 321.86 and a beta of 1.48. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,822 shares of company stock worth $9,381,064. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.