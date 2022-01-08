AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 10th

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) are going to split on Monday, January 10th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of AeroCentury stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.67.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
AeroCentury Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.