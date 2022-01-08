AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 10th

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) are going to split on Monday, January 10th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AeroCentury stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACY. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AeroCentury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

