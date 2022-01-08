Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

