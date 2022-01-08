AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79. AGC has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

