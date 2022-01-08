Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Agile Group stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

