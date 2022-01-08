AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 59.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

