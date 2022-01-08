AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.83.

BOS opened at C$43.46 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$16.25 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.10.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.