Akash Network (AKT) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $263.53 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.89 or 0.07401535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.51 or 0.99844305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

