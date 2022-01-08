Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AKRTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Solutions ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

