Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIN. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Albany International stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

