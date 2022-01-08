Aleph.im Price Hits $0.51 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

