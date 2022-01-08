Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALGS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

