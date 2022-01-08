Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $20.48

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $18.57. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

