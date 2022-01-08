ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 52.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $62,057.67 and $8,837.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006191 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,483,989 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars.

