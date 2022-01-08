Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

ALLO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

