Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $50,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.