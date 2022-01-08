ALLY Market Capitalization Tops $4.17 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $11,080.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005613 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

