Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Down 10%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) was down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 2,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 61,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKNO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

