Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

