Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 9.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,922.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2,808.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.